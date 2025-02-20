Barcelona handed boost as long term injury absentee set to return to group training: Reports

Barcelona have received a boost as defender Andreas Christensen is reportedly set to return to team training ahead of their LaLiga clash against Las Palmas. The Denmark international spent the last three weeks on the sidelines with a calf problem.

Christensen has featured only once for Barcelona this season, on the opening day of the campaign against Valencia in Mestalla. The former Chelsea man injured his Achilles in that game and spent months on the sidelines, returning to action in the latter parts of 2024. He did not make an appearance before picking up a calf injury in training, leaving him sidelined since January.

A report from Spanish outlet Diario AS indicates that Andreas Christensen is expected to join the rest of Hansi Flick's squad in training on Thursday. The 28-year-old is expected to continue to work on his fitness, with the game against Las Palmas on Saturday coming too soon for him.

Barcelona boss Flick will be pleased to have Christensen back, seeing as Ronald Araujo picked up an injury in their win over Sevilla earlier this month. The return of the Dane will ease the pressure on the duo of Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez, who have played most of the games for the side this season.

Andreas Christensen has been at the club since 2022, having signed as a free agent at the end of his spell with Chelsea. The experienced defender has made 75 appearances for the Catalan giants since signing, scoring four goals for the club.

Manchester United set to move for Barcelona star: Reports

Manchester United are prepared to sanction a summer move for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, as per a report from Fichajes.net. The Premier League side are keen to take advantage of a clause in the contract of the 25-year-old Uruguay international to get him to join them.

Araujo penned a long-term contract with the Spanish club until 2031, but his contract includes a reported €65 million release clause. This release clause is active only for the first 10 days of the summer transfer window and the Red Devils are reportedly keen to make use of it to sign him.

The Red Devils expect the duo of Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof to leave after their contracts expire in the summer and are looking to reinforce their backline with new defenders. Barcelona are reluctant to part ways with Araujo, who has been made one of their captains, but will have very little say in the matter if the English side opt to trigger his release clause.

