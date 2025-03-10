Barcelona handed huge boost as key player returns to team training ahead of crunch UEFA Champions League clash against Benfica: Reports

Barcelona have been handed a major boost as they ramp up preparations for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash with Benfica on Tuesday, March 11. Star striker Robert Lewandowski was spotted in team training after spending time on the sidelines with a muscle problem.

Ad

Poland captain Lewandowski was left out of the squad for their LaLiga clash against Osasuna, which was eventually postponed, on Saturday.

The 36-year-old had complained of muscle fatigue, leading the club to rest him for the game against Osasuna. The match was postponed following the shock death of Barcelona team doctor Carles Minarro hours before kick-off.

SPORT reports that the former Bayern Munich man was seen training normally with the rest of Hansi Flick's side, having done so on Sunday, as well. The striker is back in peak condition and is expected to start against the Portuguese outfit on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

Robert Lewandowski has been in sensational form for La Blaugrana as they pursue major honours on three fronts this season, having scored 34 goals in 38 appearances. He has formed one of Europe's most potent attacking trios with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal at the club this season.

La Blaugrana ran out 1-0 victors over Benfica in the first leg of their last-16 meeting in Lisbon last week, with Raphinha scoring the game's only goal. They finished the game with 10 men, as 18-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi received his marching orders in the first half.

Ad

Barcelona star closing in on club legend in goal-scoring charts

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is closing in on the goal tally of Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho in the club's all-time ranks. The 36-year-old has been at the club since 2022, having joined the club from Bayern Munich. At the time, his transfer raised eyebrows due to his age and declining agility.

Lewandowski needs just one goal to match Ronaldinho's tally of 94 for La Blaugrana, having found the net 93 times in 133 appearances for the club. The Brazilian legend needed 207 games for the club to score 94 goals during his sensational spell at the Nou Camp. He also has Neymar's tally of 105 goals for the club within his reach.

Robert Lewandowski has found the net 93 times in 133 games since joining the Spanish giants, posting an astonishing scoring rate of 0.70 goals per game. The striker won the Pichichi as the highest goalscorer in LaLiga in the 2022-23 season, as he led his club to the league title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback