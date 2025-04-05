Barcelona handed huge injury boost as 28-year-old star passed fit for Real Betis clash: Reports

Barcelona have been handed a huge boost before their match against Real Betis in the LaLiga, with defender Andreas Christensen cleared to feature in this game, as per Barca Universal. He has already been included by Hansi Flick in the 22-member squad for this fixture, as mentioned in the club's official press release.

Christensen's 2024-25 season has been one where he has suffered quite a number of injuries. He has featured for only 26 minutes in the La Liga and has not played any other game.

At the start of the season, in August, he suffered an Achilles tendon irritation, which kept him out for 149 days. Again in January 2025, he suffered a soleus muscle injury. However, on February 25, he was declared fully fit.

He again suffered the same soleus muscle injury on his right leg four days later and was expected to atleast take four weeks to recover.

After a long period on the sidelines, the Danish defender will be available for selection. Barcelona will face Real Betis this evening at the Estadi Olimpic. Taking on Manuel Pellegrini's men at their own den will not be an easy challenge for Flick's team.

However, with Christensen adding more strength to the squad, it is expected that the Barcelona contingent will be confident heading into this fixture.

Barcelona fought without their main defenders

This season has been one of the best for Barcelona in recent times. After Hansi Flick took charge, they have performed extremely well. However, what is more astonishing is their defensive third. Yes, it has not been the best in La Liga. But it is not far from best.

Missing out on both Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen for a big part of the season, it was a challenge for Hansi Flick to organise his defense well. He chose a perfect amalgamation of youth and experience to fill this void. On one hand, he chose Inigo Martinez, and on the other, he selected Pau Cubarsi.

While Martinez was an experienced 33-year-old defender, Cubarsi was a mere 17-year-old who turned 18 this January.

Although Araujo returned to action in December 2024, Flick did not shy away from using the duo of Martinez and Cubarsi in various matches.

One example can be that of their recent UEFA Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid. In this game, he used this duo against the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez. Araujo was kept on the bench and brought on later in the game. Despite that, they emerged victorious by a slender 1-0 margin, maintaining a clean-sheet in such an important juncture of the competition.

