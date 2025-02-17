Barcelona handed major boost in race to sign Bundesliga star wanted by Hansi Flick: Reports

Barcelona have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Germany international Jonathan Tah, who is reportedly wanted by manager Hansi Flick. La Blaugrana have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen star Tah, who is running down his contract with the Bundesliga champions.

Ad

Jonathan Tah has made it clear to Bayer Leverkusen that he will not sign a new deal with the club, meaning that he will leave at the end of the season. The experienced centre-back was a target for German giants Bayern Munich last summer, but a move to Bavaria never materialized.

Bayern Munich have declared that they have no interest in signing Tah in the summer, as they are pleased with their current defensive options. Fichajes.net reports that this news has excited Barcelona boss Flick, who is very keen on the centre-back.

Ad

Trending

Jonathan Tah played a starring role for Bayer Leverkusen in their Bundesliga-winning season in 2023-24 and was part of the Germany squad to Euro 2024. He has already appeared 34 times across all competitions for Xabi Alonso's side this season, showing his commitment despite being on the way out of the club.

Barcelona will try to sign Tah on the recommendation of Flick, but their own defensive numbers mean that they have to create space for his signing. With Pau Cubarsi and Ronald Araujo recently penning new contracts, any of the trio of Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, and Inigo Martinez may be sold.

Ad

Barcelona star makes return to squad for Rayo Vallecano clash

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has been included in the squad to face Rayo Vallecano at the Olympic Stadium in LaLiga. The 22-year-old forward starts on the bench for Hansi Flick's side as they aim for a win that will see them return to the summit of the league.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fati had been left out of the Barcelona squad for each of their last two games since the end of the January transfer window. The suspension to Fermin Lopez for his red card last time out has given a chance to the academy graduate, who will hope to make it off the bench tonight.

Ansu Fati has appeared eight times for La Blaugrana this season, accumulating a total of 186 minutes across all competitions. His minutes tally this season puts him just above Andreas Christensen for minutes played among outfield players for the club this season. Christensen has played just one game, missing the remainder of the campaign so far through injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback