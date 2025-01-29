Barcelona handed major injury boost as 22-year-old star named in squad for UEFA Champions League clash against Atalanta

Barcelona have been handed a major boost with midfielder Pedri returning for the Champions League clash against Atalanta. The 22-year-old is back in the matchday squad and is in line to start on Wednesday, January 29.

The Catalan side released their squad ahead of the game, confirming the Spaniard is back to full fitness. He missed the LaLiga clash with Valencia over the weekend and there were doubts if he would be back in time for the UEFA Champions League clash.

Hansi Flick spoke about the midfielder ahead of the Valencia clash in LaLiga and said:

“At the moment he is playing at 100% and very well. I already mentioned that we changed the philosophy regarding Pedri. He will continue to play because it suits him better. He may not be in the starting eleven. We need fresh legs to face Valencia. We will see. There are changes planned in the team.”

Ansu Fati has also been added to the squad. The Catalan side reportedly want the Spaniard to leave so that they can make a move for Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

Barcelona are still without Marc Bernal, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Dani Olmo, and Inigo Martinez. Andreas Christensen is also out for the match after he picked up an injury in training this week and is expected to be out for three weeks.

Pedri enjoying time under Hansi Flick at Barcelona

Pedri spoke about Hansi Flick earlier this season and stated that the manager was playing an important role in his form. He added that the German coach was giving the Barcelona players enough confidence and said (via ESPN) in October:

"It's very important. The confidence that the coach gives to all the young players that are coming up, they give it back with good play. This allows them to gain confidence and have more freedom to dare to try out things. We are seeing a lot of players that are coming out of La Masia (Barça's youth Academy) and it's the soul of this club."

He also stated in November (via BarcaUniversal):

“He has brought a method that makes you believe it, gives you confidence to play and you play well, even if you are one of the youngsters. He has very clear ideas and as a German, he is straight on time, and schedules, but he makes us enjoy it. I thought he was much more serious than he is. He cares about everyone, about those who are not playing too, he wants to know that they are well.”

Pedri has scored four goals and assisted twice in LaLiga for Barcelona this season. He has played all seven UEFA Champions League matches, and has two assists to his name, but has not scored yet.

