Barcelona have received a major injury boost as defender Ronald Araujo returned to training ahead of their clash with Rayo Vallecano. The two sides will meet at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Monday, February 17.

Ad

Araujo, 25, sustained an ankle injury during La Blaugrana's match against Sevilla last Sunday (February 9). The Urugyuan international played only 22 minutes in the first half and was replaced by Pau Cubarsi.

There were doubts about Araujo's availability for the Rayo Vallecano tie on Monday after he missed training with the squad on Thursday and Friday. However, as per SPORT, the centre-back trained partially with the team on Saturday and was fully involved in training on Sunday ahead of Monday's LaLiga clash with Vallecano.

Ad

Trending

Araujo is expected to be cleared fit by the medical team, making him available for selection on Monday. His return will ensure that manager Hansi Flick has multiple options at the back against a Rayo Vallecano side who have pushed above their weight this season and are ranked sixth in the standings.

However, considering Araujo's injury history, it is unlikely that Flick will hand the Uruguayan a starting role against Inigo Perez's side. He had just returned from a long injury layoff due to a hamstring before his recent setback. Since his return in December last year, he has made eight appearances for Barcelona, contributing a goal and an assist.

Ad

Barcelona could regain top spot with victory over Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona could reclaim top spot on the LaLiga standings with a win against Rayo Vallecano on Monday. The Catalan club currently sits in the third position with 48 points from 23 games.

With Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid dropping points on Saturday, La Blaugrana could return to the summit of the standing on goal difference if they beat Vallecano.

Ad

Los Blancos currently lead with 51 points from 24 matches and a +29 goal difference. Rojiblancos are second with 50 points and a goal difference of +23. Barca, meanwhile, have a healthy goal difference of +39.

Hansi Flick's side are on a five-game unbeaten run in the league, having recorded consecutive wins in their last three outings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback