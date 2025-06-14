Barcelona hero Lamine Yamal appears to hit back at Real Madrid icon Guti with Instagram post after criticism about his conduct

Barcelona star Yamine Lamal seems to take a dig at Guti after the former Real Madrid midfielder criticized him for wearing his cap backwards. After Spain lost to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final last week, Yamal attended the post-match press conference with his cap backwards.

Disapproving of the 17-year-old's style, Guti questioned why Yamal was allowed to attend the press conference while looking unprofessional. He told El Chiringuito (via GOAL):

"I don't know if this is the first time I've seen a guy with a cap backwards. I don't like that because he's with the Spanish national team! When he goes to Ibiza, or wherever he wants, he can do it. But with the Spanish national team at a press conference. I don't like it."

Guti later clarified his comments on Lamine Yamal, affirming that they were not a personal attack. He stated that his response would have been the same if there had been any other player. He told MARCA (via GOAL):

"I think my words were confused. It wasn't about Lamine. I was talking in general, about any player, especially if he's at a club and a national team. It's true that, if they let him, he can do whatever he wants. But it wasn't a personal message towards him; just because a player comes out like that."

Nevertheless, it seems like the Barcelona attacker has fired back at critics. Yamal recently uploaded a post on Instagram, uploading pictures from his recent outing. The carousel also included a picture from Spain's press conference, where he wore his cap backwards. One of the images displayed the message:

"They complain about the bad ones, and they abuse the good ones."

Last season, Yamal enjoyed a breakthrough campaign as Barcelona completed the domestic treble. The 17-year-old is also one of the top candidates to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Barcelona pay €25 million release clause for Spanish goalkeeper: Reports

According to Barca Blaugranes, Barcelona have reportedly paid the €25 million release clause for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, and the official announcement of the signing completion will be made soon.

The Spanish custodian would be La Blaugrana's first signing of the summer. He will sign a six-year deal with the La Liga giants, likely featuring as their first-choice goalkeeper next season, while Wojciech Szczesny will take the backup role.

Joan Garcia joined the youth side of Espanyol in July 2016 from CF Damm. He made his senior debut in 2021. Since then, he has made 67 appearances for Espanyol across all competitions, keeping 21 clean sheets and conceding 72 goals.

