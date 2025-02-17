Barcelona icon Thierry Henry and Andrea Pirlo watch on as Andres Iniesta makes special request to IShowSpeed before Match for Hope charity game

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta made a special request to IShowSpeed ahead of the Match for Hope charity game on Friday, February 14, in Doha. The game pitted some legendary soccer players against each other in a 11v11 match alongside social media influencers and celebrities.

Team Chunkz x KSO was managed by Mauricio Pochettino, and featured Iniesta and Manchester City icon David Silva, along with a host of social media celebrities including IShowSpeed. The opposition, Team KSI x AboFlah, was coached by Arsene Wenger and had Italy legends Alessandro Del Piero and Andrea Pirlo, and Barcelona legend Thierry Henry.

Ahead of the game, Andres Iniesta was seen approaching Speed. With Pirlo and former teammate Henry watching, the Spaniard asked the social media star to take a picture with his son, stating:

"My Friend, 10 seconds... Can you take a photo with my son?".

Of course, Speed obliged, and the Spaniard's son was seen beaming as he stood with the social media influencer. The impact of Speed on the new generation is evident from the fact that the legendary midfielder, who has won every thing on offer with Barcelona and Spain, asked to take his picture.

Unfortunately for IShowSpeed, he ended up on the losing side, with Team KSI x AboFlah securing a thrilling 6-5 win. However, there will be no complaints, as it was reported that $10.7m had been raised for Charity from the game.

How many trophies has Andres Iniesta won with Barcelona?

Andres Iniesta rose through the ranks at Barcelona before breaking into the first team in 2002. The Spaniard went on to register 674 appearances for the senior team, registering 57 goals and 135 assists.

Only Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Sergio Busquets have registered more appearances for the LaLiga giants than the 40-year-old. He ultimately left the Catalans in the summer of 2018 to move to Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

By then, he had won 32 trophies for Barcelona, with only Lionel Messi (35) winning more trophies for the club. The Spaniard won the Champions League four times, and the league on nine occasions.

He also has six Copa del Rey and seven Supercopa de Espana under his belt. Iniesta has won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup three times each. The Spaniard also won the FIFA World Cup with La Roja in 2010, while lifting the 2008 and 2012 Euros as well. The player retired in October 2024.

