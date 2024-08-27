Barcelona identify 3 defenders to sign following Andreas Christensen injury - Reports

With just days remaining before the summer transfer window closes, FC Barcelona are reportedly in the market to bolster their defense, following an injury to Andreas Christensen. According to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), the Blaugranas are prioritizing the signing of a new center-back, a need intensified by the simultaneous absences of Ronald Araujo and now Christensen, and a potential departure of Eric Garcia.

Barcelona are considering three potential candidates for the role, according to the report.

Cristhian Mosquera, a 20-year-old defender from Valencia, is one of the names on their shortlist. Mosquera, who played a pivotal role in Spain’s Olympic gold medal-winning campaign, has impressed with his versatility, capable of operating both at center-back and right-back.

However, his contract with Valencia runs until 2026, making a move this late in the window difficult and financially stiff.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah is another option, with his contract set to expire in 2025. Tah has reportedly been offered to the La Liga heavyweights by his agent, but the complexities of such a deal, including a €20 million fee, make this an unlikely option.

Finally, there's also a possibility of Barcelona eyeing a move for Mario Hermoso, a free agent since his contract with Atletico Madrid expired in June.

But opting for any of these options would still hinge on Barca's Fair Play margin, an ever-present concern for the club.

Barcelona succeed in registering Dani Olmo in La Liga, utilizing spot left by injured Andreas Christensen

FC Barcelona have successfully registered Dani Olmo in La Liga just in time for their clash against Rayo Vallecano, according to Barca Universal. The 26-year-old midfielder, who joined from RB Leipzig for €55 million plus €7 million in add-ons, had faced a prolonged delay in his registration due to the club's ongoing salary cap issues.

The Catalan club initially offloaded several players, including Ilkay Gundogan, Clement Lenglet, Vitor Roque, and Mika Faye, but Olmo's registration still remained in limbo.

However, Barcelona ultimately took advantage of Andreas Christensen's long-term injury to free up the necessary salary space to get the deal over the line. A similar approach was used for the registration of Iñigo Martínez, where Ronald Araújo's injury provided the necessary financial leeway.

But concerns have been raised about Christensen’s potential early return, with reports suggesting that his absence may last only a couple of months. Barca, however, have reassured the Danish defender that the Financial Fair Play situation will be resolved and ensured the Dane will face no obstacles when he is fit to return to the pitch, according to the report.

