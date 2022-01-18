Barcelona identify Argentine striker as potential target if Luuk de Jong leaves Camp Nou in January: Reports

Recent reports claim that Barcelona has identified Elche’s Argentinian striker Lucas Boye as a potential replacement for Luuk De Jong.

De Jong was brought in on loan from Sevilla at the start of the season, a move that was widely criticized by Barcelona fans. However, De Jong has been an important player for Blaugrana in recent months and has scored four goals in 15 appearances across competitions thus far.

De Jong has found starts hard to come by as Xavi Hernandez has had multiple injury concerns to deal with recently. Barcelona have been linked to multiple low-budget strikers recently, and have now reportedly earmarked Lucas Boye as a potential option if De Jong leaves in January. Boye has scored six times and has one assist in 16 appearances across competitions this season.

Barcelona turn to Lucas Boye in search of “low-budget” striker

Barca are widely expected to make a serious charge to sign Erling Haaland in the coming summer despite their financial limitations.

Haaland is viewed as the player who can kickstart a new era in the club’s history after Lionel Messi left for PSG at the start of the season. However, recent injuries to Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay have led to a shortage of striking options.

Apart from Luuk De Jong, Martin Braithwaite is the only recognized striker that they can count on in the absence of Depay. In such a scenario, filling the gap with a potential low-budget signing at least until the end of the season makes a lot of sense.

The Catalans will be reluctant to spend big in January especially because Xavi Hernandez is expected to splurge big in the summer. Apart from Haaland, the club is also expected to sign reinforcements in defense and attack and should be looking to save money for the time being.

Also Read Article Continues below

Barca have also been linked to other strikers such as Alvaro Morata, Edinson Cavani and Dani Olmo. However, both Morata and Cavani look like they will stay at their respective clubs for the time being.

Edited by Arnav