Barcelona identify plan B if they fail to land Erling Haaland this summer - Reports

It is an open secret that Barcelona intend to make Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland their dream signing this year.

But that hasn't stopped the Catalan giants from looking at other options as the race for the Norwegian's signature heats up among European heavyweights.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona have come up with a plan B in case they fail to get their hands on Erling Haaland.

The Blaugrana are now open to adding another world-class forward to their ranks if their pursuit of the 21-year-old doesn't come out on a successful note.

The story mentions that Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is the number one option on Barca's list of alternatives to Haaland. The Serbian has been an unstoppable force in front of goal since the season kicked off.

He's bagged an impressive 20 goals and four assists for Fiorentina in 24 appearances across all competitions so far. The striker's numbers have caught Barcelona's eyes and the Catalan giants are convinced he has what it takes to make an impact at Camp Nou.

According to the same source, the Blaugrana are also keeping a close eye on Real Sociedad's Alexandre Isak. They've been showing interest in signing the Swede for quite some time now.

They even made progress in their pursuit during the summer transfer window but were limited by their financial situation.

Isak is indeed growing to become a world-class forward. Following his brilliant outing at the Euros last summer, where he bagged two goals in four games, the striker has continued with his brilliant form this season.

So far, he's bagged eight goals and two assists for Real Sociedad in 24 appearances across all competitions.

Barcelona leading the race to sign Erling Haaland

Haaland has scored 21 goals for Dortmund in 18 games across all competitions so far this term

Despite their current financial constraints, Barcelona believe they can sign Erling Haaland this summer. Spanish outlet Marca reports that Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has told colleagues behind closed doors that he'll lure the Norwegian to Camp Nou.

Haaland's current market value stands at €150 million, as per Transfermarkt. However, the striker's release clause is expected to drop to just half that figure in the summer, which would be a huge boost for Barcelona.

