Barcelona identify Premier League star as surprise replacement for Robert Lewandowski - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly identified Jean-Philippe Mateta as Robert Lewandowski's replacement, as per Fichajes.net. The Crystal Palace striker most recently scored a brace in his team's 2-0 win over Manchester United away from home in the Premier League on Sunday, February 2.

Although Lewandowski has done well for Barcelona this season, finding the net on 30 occasions in 32 matches across all competitions, his contract ends in 2026. With Lewandowski already 36, Barcelona are keen on recruiting a young striker who can fill in his boots, and Mateta seems to have the right profile.

The Frenchman has scored a total of 10 goals in 24 matches in the Premier League this season, adding three more to his tally in the EFL Cup. Mateta's tall frame (1.92 meters) makes him the ideal centre-forward, and everyone at Camp Nou will hope that he makes the shift to Spain this summer.

Mateta's positioning and work rate have been appreciated widely by everyone, and he has quickly become one of the most important players at Selhurst Park. He arrived from Mainz 05 in 2021 but was almost immediately sent back on loan to the same club, only playing a regular part for the London club since 2022.

Jean-Philippe Mateta can play Robert Lewandowski's understudy at Barcelona

Barcelona are facing significant financial restraints in the transfer market, but they have been made to believe that acquiring Mateta would not be much of a challenge. Although the 27-year-old has a contract with Crystal Palace till 2026, the report states that Barca will not have a difficult time bagging him.

Barca will want to sign Mateta in the upcoming summer window itself to allow Lewandowski some rest while he plays out the last year of his contract. The Crystal Palace star will be expected to be Lewandowski's understudy. It seems highly unlikely that the latter will be offered an extension.

Once the Polish legend departs from the club, Mateta will become the undisputed centre-forward and hope to lead from the front. Barca will be keen on acquiring his services as soon as possible, and the reports state that they are highly impressed by his profile and tactical nous.

La Blaugrana are currently ranked third in the La Liga table with 45 points, four behind leaders Real Madrid, who have 49. They will be keen on closing the gap with their arch-rivals as soon as possible and start challenging for the title that they last won in 2022-23.

