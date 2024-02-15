Barcelona identify two primary targets to revamp their midfield: Reports

Barcelona have identified Everton's Amadou Onana and Girona's Aleix Garcia as their two primary midfield targets in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to reports from Fernando Polo and Sergi Sole of Mundo Deportivo.

The report states that Barcelona will actively be on the lookout for a pivot and a central midfielder this summer. Onana and Garcia are said to be at the top of their shortlist, after impressing for their respective clubs in the 2023-24 season.

Onana joined Everton from Lille for €35 million in the summer of 2022 after an impressive 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign. He has since made 60 appearances for the Toffees, and is reportedly being chased by Chelsea and Arsenal as well.

Garcia joined Girona on a free transfer from Eibar in 2021. He has become the creative outlet and midfield leader of Girona's surprise run in the 2023-24 La Liga, who currently sit second with 56 points in 24 games. Playing all across the centre of the park, he has made 23 league appearances this season, scoring three goals and assisting four more.

Injuries have depleted Barcelona's midfield depth this season, which has contributed to their under-performance in the league (third place with 51 points) and exit from the Copa del Rey. Key players like Pedri, Gavi and Sergi Roberto have endured extended periods on the sidelines with serious injury.

With Oriol Romeu expected to leave at the end of the season, and Frenkie de Jong attracting the interest of top European clubs, Barca have a pressing need to bring in midfield depth in the summer.

Barcelona eyeing move for exciting young German playmaker - Reports

According to a report from Fichajes, Barcelona are interested in bringing in gifted attacking midfielder Raul Paula from Bundesliga side VFB Stuttgart in the summer.

Paula has been impressing scouts with his dazzling performances for Stuttgart II this season, but is yet to make an appearance for the senior side. He has made 21 appearances this season, bagging 13 goals and assisting another five.

Mainly playing as an attacking midfielder, he can also operate on the left flank and as a box-to-box midfielder. He has a great eye for goal and also creates a host of chances for his teammates. His versatility and on-the-ball talent could really suit Barcelona's style of play.

His current contract at Stuttgart runs till 2026, which would make it difficult for Barcelona to secure a cut-price deal for the attacker.