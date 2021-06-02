Barcelona inform French defender to find a new club - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly told Samuel Umtiti to find a new club this summer after the France international was deemed surplus to requirements by Ronald Koeman. The 27-year-old has been linked with a transfer to a number of Premier League teams along with former club Lyon.

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona have told the Frenchman that he is no longer part of their plans for next season and should seek a move away from the Camp Nou this summer.

The Catalans have already signed Manchester City defender Eric Garcia on a free transfer and are reportedly targeting the signing of Sevilla sensation Jules Kounde.

Samuel Umtiti joined Barcelona in the summer of 2016, after a number of impressive displays for French side Lyon. The defender played a key role in Barcelona's La Liga triumphs in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns.

Umtiti's progress at Barcelona was hampered due to recurring injuries. The French World Cup winner fell down the pecking order at Barcelona after the arrival of Clement Lenglet from Sevilla in 2018.

The 27-year-old has made just 26 appearances in La Liga for Barcelona in his last two seasons at the club. Reports have suggested that Samuel Umtiti is eager to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place in the starting line-up next season.

Ronald Koeman, however, is keen to sell Samuel Umtiti this summer to raise funds for new signings. Barcelona's current financial situation is likely to force them to part ways with a number of star players in order to balance the books.

Barcelona 'want to SELL Samuel Umtiti with AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli top of the list of replacements' https://t.co/yiNu6XrWsE — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 15, 2021

Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti has received interest from the Premier League and Ligue 1 in the past

Granada v Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Arsenal and Manchester United have expressed an interest in Umtiti in the past. Arsenal have parted ways with David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi during the last two transfer windows. The Gunners will, therefore, be desperate to sign a defender this summer.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are looking to sign a top-quality defender to partner Harry Maguire at the center of defense next season. Samuel Umtiti's physical presence and pace make him an ideal candidate for Manchester United this summer.

Barcelona could consider letting Samuel Umtiti leave for free, report Cadena Ser.



Defender now ready to leave, but no serious offers. Barca would consider free transfer to save on wages, but defender would have to give up part of remaining contract. — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) September 3, 2020

The defender's knee problems could however prove to be a stumbling block for the Premier League giants, and therefore a move to his former club Lyon seems like a more feasible option right now.