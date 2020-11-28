Barcelona have not got off to a great start in the new season. With the likes of Lionel Messi and Griezmann underperforming and several veterans injured, Koeman has a thin squad to choose from and consequently, they are expected to do some business when the January transfer window opens.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the injury report of Barcelona.

Barcelona release injury update on Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique limps off against Atletico Madrid

Both Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto came away injured after the game against Atletico Madrid. An already thin line of defence has grown even thinner and it's going to cause a lot of worry lines on Ronald Koeman's forehead.

The club announced via a statement that Sergi Roberto will be out for two months after rupturing the femoral rectus of his right thigh.

“Tests performed this Sunday on Sergi Roberto have shown that he has a rupture in the femoral rectus of his right thigh. The approximate time he will be out is two months.

They also provided an update on Gerard Pique.

“Tests carried out this Sunday on Gerard Pique have shown that he has a grade three sprain in the internal lateral ligament and partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The evolution of the injury will condition his availability.”

Samuel Umtiti goes vegan as he nears return

Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Samuel Umtiti had become a forgotten figure at Barcelona owing to his neverending bouts with injury. Barcelona were reportedly open to selling the Frenchman last summer.

Barcelona's backline has never looked this vulnerable now that Gerard Pique is also injured. But Ronald Koeman might be all set to welcome back Samuel Umtiti who is going through a transformative phase as he nears a return to full fitness.

Umtiti has reportedly gone vegan to improve his wellbeing and Ronald Koeman might be tempted to give his place back in the team. Umtiti has told the Barcelona staff that he is ready to return to action. The report claims that Koeman is considering bringing Umtiti back into the fray owing to a variety of reasons.