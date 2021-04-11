Barcelona interested in 24-year-old Tottenham star - Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly identified Tottenham target Davinson Sanchez as a potential target this summer.

According to a report by Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, the Colombia international is facing an uncertain future in north London and the Catalans could capitalize on this.

The 24-year-old joined Tottenham from Ajax in the summer of 2017 and has since gone on to make 148 appearances in all competitions for the Lilywhites.

"We have to try to recover step by step. This match is important like every other - the points are there to fight for."



Jose on today's game.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/GinleffleN — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 11, 2021

However, Sanchez has not fulfilled on the promise that made the Spurs sign him for a reported fee of £42 million. In the last four years, he has struggled for consistency and has faced several long spells in and out of the first team owing to this.

This is far from ideal for a player who is supposed to be entering the prime of his career and it is unknown if Barcelona will follow through on their interest in him.

Barcelona's quest for a new center-back

Barcelona are in need of new defenders

It is no hidden secret that the current Barcelona squad is in need of a major overhaul. However, the part that arguably needs the most urgent attention is the center of defense.

Defensive stalwart and vice-captain Gerard Pique is approaching the twilight of his career and has become increasingly injury-prone in recent months.

Advertisement

In his absence, the likes of international teammates Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti have failed to perform at the standards expected.

While others like Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza might have impressed, both men are still very much greenhorns and it is hardly ideal for Barcelona to place huge burdens of expectation on them so early in their careers.

Ronald Koeman has solved this deficiency by fielding Frenkie de Jong in a back-three, but this is a short-term solution at best and the club will have to sign a specialist centre-back soon.

The Camp Nou outfit have already reportedly agreed terms with Manchester City's Eric Garcia ahead of a summer return, while they have also been linked with Alessio Romagnoli, as well as Davinson Sanchez.

Barcelona saw their title hopes suffer a huge dent on Saturday as they were on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Advertisement

The loss in the capital made it three defeats in a row to Los Blancos and represented their first loss in the league since November.

The Blaugrana lost the chance to seize the initiative in a nail-biting La Liga title race and will now turn their attention to the Copa del Rey final next weekend.