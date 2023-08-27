Barcelona interested in exciting 18-year-old prospect, loan deal with option to buy being mooted: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing 18-year-old Heriberto Jurado, as per Barca Universal. Amid the rumors of Joao Cancelo joining the Catalan giants, they are also reportedly working on adding depth to their attack - which is where Jurado comes in.

The young Mexican forward has caught the eyes of Barca scouts. Currently representing Mexican outfit Necaxa, Jurado plays as a left winger. Barca reportedly want to get him in on a loan deal first with an option to buy.

This cautious approach acknowledges his tender age, as the 18-year-old is not expected to slot directly into the first team. Instead, Barca plans to integrate him into their reserves, a playbook similar to the one employed after the acquisition of Julian Araujo earlier in the year.

However, the Spanish giants are not alone in their admiration for Jurado's potential. The competition for his signature is heating up, with FC Porto and Sporting CP also expressing interest in the young prodigy.

Interestingly, the tug-of-war intensifies as Sporting CP edges closer to securing a deal for another player, Ivan Fresneda, who had been in Barcelona's sights.

The final days of the transfer market are unfolding with intrigue, and Barca's pursuit of Heriberto Jurado is a testament to their commitment to nurturing and harnessing emerging talent.

The prospect of injecting Jurado's youthful exuberance and flair into their ranks could potentially impact the 2023-24 season.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen commits long-term future to Barcelona with record-breaking new contract

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Marc Andre ter Stegen has put pen to paper on a new contract, binding him to Barcelona until 2028.

This exciting development not only secures the services of the esteemed goalkeeper but also paves the way for him to challenge the record for the most appearances by a Barca goalkeeper.

Currently held by Victor Valdes at 536 games, Ter Stegen's 379 appearances since 2014 position him well to surpass this milestone. The contract also includes a staggering €500 million release clause, underscoring his significance to the club.

The German goal-stopper won one Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, five La Liga trophies, and many other domestic titles with the Blaugranas in his 9-year career in Spain.