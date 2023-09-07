Barcelona interested in La Liga star with €10m release clause, Real Madrid also keeping tabs on player's situation - Reports

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are headed for a collision over talented Celta Vigo midfielder Hugo Sotelo, as per a report from Fichajes. Both sides are keeping tabs on the teenage star, who is available for €10 million under his release clause.

Barcelona have invested heavily in youth in recent windows, signing some of the best young talent in Spain. They have also been active in signing other nationalities, with the additions of Mikhayil Faye, Noah Darvich, and Vitor Roque proof of their business. They will look to snap up Sotelo once the opportunity arises.

Real Madrid have been just as active as their rivals in signing highly rated youngsters. They famously beat Barcelona to the signing of Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler from Fenerbahce this summer and will look to repeat the trick for Sotelo.

Celta Vigo are in talks with the 19-year-old over a new deal, which will see his release clause increase by €10 million. They intend for him to extend his contract, which is due to expire in 2025, or be sold once his release clause is met.

Sotelo has appeared in two matches for Celta this season, racking up a total of 126 minutes. The youngster will be keen to make a mark on the club's season like Gabri Veiga did, which earned him a lucrative move.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen to build on their young cores

Real Madrid and Barcelona have captured some of the finest prospects in the world in recent seasons and have many of them in their squads. While many of them have been signed from other clubs, a good number have been developed by the clubs.

Barcelona have teenagers Alejandro Balde and Gavi playing key roles in their squad, which also boasts several other young names.

Midfielder Pedri is one of the finest in Europe, and they have signed Brazilian wonderkid Roque. Other signings such as Faye and Darvich, as well as club-trained Lamine Yamal, make the club's young core quite exciting.

Real Madrid have spent a lot more to sign the best young players, splashing the cash to sign Jude Bellingham and Guler this summer. They also have Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and club-trained striker Alvaro Rodriguez in their squad.

Both teams are attractive to any young player, and Sotelo will be pleased to have drawn their attention. The teenager must now prove himself on the pitch and show why he deserves to move to one of the league's best sides.