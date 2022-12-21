Barcelona interested in signing 27-year-old right-back who lit up 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

La Liga giants Barcelona have shown an interest in signing Croatia and Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, according to sources. This comes after the player's fantastic performance in the FIFA World Cup for Croatia as they reached the semi-final stage of the tournament.

The Football Express @FootballExpz



The 27yo is wanted by Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and other premier league clubs



[SkySports] More than 3 clubs are interested in Celtic's Croatian full -back Josip Juranovic.The 27yo is wanted by Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and other premier league clubs

Juranovic played every single minute of Croatia's World Cup campaign until he was rested for the third-place playoff match against Morocco. He was a constant threat down the right and was described as 'outstanding' by BBC pundit Jermaine Jenas. He was also called a 'superb player' by his teammate Joe Hart.

This has generated a lot of interest in the player. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also said to be looking to sign Juranovic along with the two Premier League clubs.

Alongside Newcastle United, Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham United have also kept an eye on the player. Newcastle are especially looking at a right-back to sign as a rotation player along with Kieran Trippier.

Celtic and the player reportedly could not come to an agreement over an improved contract before the World Cup. Juranovic has over three and a half years left on his deal. However, the club are expected to resume talks for a better deal once again after the World Cup.

Speaking to teams on speculation of offers being received for Juranovic, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said:

"All this speculation, let me tell you right now; we don't have an offer for any player. People can talk about offers and clubs wanting them but I can't spend my time chasing shadows or what's in the press every morning, because I'd be spending my whole day talking to players."

Juranovic has played 50 games for Celtic, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

Barcelona set to offer Marcos Alonso contract extension

Marcos Alonso has won over the Barcelona management despite minimal appearances.

Barcelona are ready to hand left-back Marcos Alonso a one-year contract extension, according to Spanish outlet Sport. This comes after Alonso impressed manager Xavi Hernandez with some solid performances at centre-back during the team's injury crisis.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🥇| The coaching staff asked the board to renew Marcos Alonso’s contract. [#fcblive 🥇| The coaching staff asked the board to renew Marcos Alonso’s contract. [ @fansjavimiguel 🚨🥇| The coaching staff asked the board to renew Marcos Alonso’s contract. [@fansjavimiguel] #fcblive

Xavi, who is said to be impressed by the Spaniard's versatility, is expected to count on him for the same reason.

He will continue to be the third choice behind Alejandro Balde and Jordi Alba. However, Alonso has impressed Barca officials with his commitment since arriving at Camp Nou on a one-year deal in the summer. His agreement to lower his salary as the team faced an economic crisis has also been well-appreciated by the team.

Alonso has played 12 matches so far this season for Barcelona across competitions.

