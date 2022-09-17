Barcelona interested in signing Manchester United star - Reports

Barcelona are keen on signing Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot on a free transfer next summer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net (h/t BarcaUniversal).

Apart from Hector Bellerin, the Catalan giants have no natural right-back in their squad. Sergino Dest left Camp Nou to join AC Milan on a season-long loan deal this summer.

Centre-back Jules Kounde has filled in at right-back since signing from Sevilla and started in that position against Bayern Munich on Tuesday (September 13). The Catalan giants ended up losing 2-0 at the Allianz Arena on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Barca were eager to address the problem down the right-hand side of their defense in the latest transfer window. However, they failed to sign priority target Juan Foyth from Villarreal and barely managed to sign Bellerin from Arsenal on deadline day.

They are reportedly keen to shift their attention to Dalot in 2023, but will keep their eyes and ears open for any possible alternatives. The Portugal international is in the final 12 months of his contract at Manchester United and could leave as a free agent next summer.

Manager Erik ten Hag has stuck with Dalot at right-back in his starting XI, but that has been more due to a lack of options than anything else. The former FC Porto full-back has comfortably displaced Aaron Wan-Bissaka at the top of the pecking order and has made two assists in eight appearances this season.

At 23 years of age, Dalot has his best years ahead of him and could see his stocks rise further if he makes Portugal's squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Manchester United honcho blocked move for Barcelona right-back

According to The Athletic (H/T SportsMole), Manchester United director of football John Murtough blocked a move for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest this summer.

The USA international ended up moving to AC Milan on a temporary deal. However, he could have joined United if it wasn't for Murtough's faith in Aaron Wan-Bissaka to win over manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils paid £50 million to sign the England international from Crystal Palace before the start of the 2019-20 season. Since then, he has scored twice and made 10 assists in 127 games for the Old Trafford outfit.

However, he has just four minutes of competitive football under his belt this campaign. Wan-Bissaka came on as a substitute with four minutes left on the clock as Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 in the league at Old Trafford on August 22.

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far