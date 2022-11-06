Barcelona join Liverpool and other European giants in race to sign young striker: Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona and Liverpool are eyeing up a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

The 17-year-old is currently Bundesliga's most in form attacker. He has managed to score six goals and provide six assists in 20 games so far this season.

He was brought into the club's academy as a replacement for Erling Haaland after the Norwegian joined Manchester City at the start of the summer.

Moukoko's contract with Dortmund is set to expire next summer. Hence, Barcelona is looking to capitalize on the opportunity and get the player on a free transfer.

However, other European giants like Real Madrid, Juventus, and Liverpool are also keeping an eye on the player.

The Catalan club is already thinking about the future. Robert Lewandowski was signed at the start of the season. The Polish striker has been phenomenal since his arrival, scoring 18 goals and providing four assists in 18 games.

Lewandowski's contract will run till 2026. The Blaugranas are already planning beyond that and hence, have turned their attention to Moukoko.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique felt liberated when Xavi Hernandez took him off

FC Barcelona v UD Almeria - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique brought an end to his illustrious career as he played his last game against Almeria on November 6. Pique told DAZN after the game that he felt relieved when Xavi Hernandez took him off for the final time. The 35-year-old said (via WIO News):

"It was like taking a heavy burden off my back when I walked off the pitch, The last few months were really difficult and today I felt liberated. It was a lifetime experience that I'll take forever with me. I'm happy for giving it all for this club. There were good and bad days, but I'm proud of it. I think I leave with a job well done."

Xavi reacted to Pique's performance against Almeria, saying:

"Pique was outstanding today and has once again shown that the bigger the game, the more it pays off, I have told him that he is a legend at Barca and we are very grateful for his years at the club."

