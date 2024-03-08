Barcelona keen on holding talks with Manchester United for 22-year-old star - Reports

Spanish champions Barcelona are reportdly interested in signing Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood on a permanent deal in the summer. The England international, who is on loan at Getafe until the end of the season, looks increasingly unlikely to remain a Manchester United player beyond this season.

Greenwood was one of the Premier League's rising stars when, in January 2022, he was arrested on alleged charges of rape and domestic violence. He was cleared of those charges by the English police and court in 2023. Manchester United also removed his suspension accordingly from the team but ended the summer of 2023 by loaning him out to Getafe.

Barcelona are reportedly keen on strengthening their squad after their disappointing season so far, but the alleged financial situation of the club might push them to seek opportunistic deals. According to SPORT, they are keen on negotiating with the Red Devils over a quick deal for the 22-year-old forward in the summer transfer window.

Mason Greenwood will enter in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford next season. Despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe seemingly leaving the door open for his Manchester United return, latest reports from Goal indicated that the Red Devils will sell him this summer.

Greenwood has had a good loan spell in Spain, where he has tallied eight goals and five assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for Getafe. His form has earned him alleged admirers in the form of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona interested in PSG youngster Xavi Simons - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly plotting an audacious bid for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Xavi Simons, who is impressing on loan in Germany with RB Leipzig. In 2022, the Dutch international re-joined the French giants from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven (who bought him in 2021).

PSG activated a buy-back clause for the 20-year-old in 2022, who had earlier joined them for free from Barcelona, back in 2019. The midfielder cost the French side just around €6 million in 2022, and was sent on loan to Leipzig.

Barcelona want to make a move to sign the youngster back, who had left them back in 2019, according to AS. They allowed him leave for the French capital in 2019, and he has thrived since then.

PSG allowed Simons to join Leipzig on loan last summer in preparation for his return to take on a starring role at the club. The midfielder has eight goals and 12 assists in 34 appearances this season.