Barcelona keen on signing AC Milan star - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing Alessio Romagnoli from AC Milan in the summer. The Catalan side have opened talks with Mino Raiola for the centre-back as per reports.

According to Calciomercato, Barcelona are looking to make a surprise move for AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli. The Catalan side are keen on strengthening their defence this summer and see the Italian as an ideal signing.

Ronald Koeman wants Barcelona to sign a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique and has identified Alessio Romagnoli as one of the best candidates. Marcos Sensei, Jorge Cuenca and Lisandro Martinez have also been linked with the Catalan side. However, the AC Milan captain, at 26 years of age, is the perfect mix of experience and youth.

Fikayo Tomori has replaced Alessio Romagnoli in the AC Milan starting XI and the San Siro side are keen on signing the Chelsea loanee permanently. They have an option to buy him in the summer for €28 million but are reportedly not in a position to pay the fee to the Premier League side.

Can Barcelona help AC Milan get Fikayo Tomori?

Alessio Romagnoli moving to Barcelona will help AC Milan raise funds that could help them land Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea. While The Blues cannot back out of the deal, the defender is still free to reject the chance of joining the San Siro club and moving back to Chelsea.

Tomori does have admirers at AC Milan, with Paolo Maldini being his biggest fan at the club. Speaking to the media earlier this year, Maldini said:

“Fortunately, I work for a club that has an effect on players. When AC Milan call, the players always listen. Fikayo is a player with particular characteristics, pace and intensity, so we thought he could be a good reinforcement for this second half of the season. We have an option to buy for Tomori, it’s up to us to evaluate whether we activate it or not.”

Chelsea are also looking to sign a centre-back this summer and if things do not go to plan, they could persuade Fikayo Tomori to reject a move to Milan and head back to Stamford Bridge.