To strengthen their future capabilities, Spanish giants Barcelona are leaving no stone unturned in the transfer market to secure promising talents. According to Fichajes.com, one name that stands out on their radar is the sensation Youssoufa Moukoko, who currently plays for Borussia Dortmund.

Moukoko has been hailed as a future star after having scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 78 appearances for Borussia Dortmund's senior team.

He has also showcased his skills with several goals and assists while playing for Dortmund's under-17 and under-19 teams. Moukoko debuted for the German national team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup when manager Hansi Flick fielded him in a 2-1 loss against Japan.

Despite renewing his contract with Dortmund, Barcelona remain undeterred in pursuing the Cameroon-born 18-year-old prodigy. The Catalan club see Moukoko as a successor to Robert Lewandowski at the forefront of their attack under the watchful eye of coach Xavi Hernandez.

Barca signed Lewandowski in June 2022 in a €50 million deal with German giants Bayern Munich. Since then, the 35-year-old Poland international has scored 39 goals and provided 12 assists in 56 games across all competitions.

However, given Lewandowski's age, the club are aiming to secure reinforcements. In this regard, Moukoko is among their top targets. This rising star has consistently demonstrated his ability since his days in Borussia Dortmund's youth setup. With Barcelona's economic situation improving, they now appear to be leading the race to secure Moukoko's signature.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta lauds the club's economic and sustainability efforts

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently outlined the club's significant financial and sustainability progress. He emphasized that a reduction in the payroll, crucial for the club's overall well-being, was made possible through contract renegotiations and a revamped salary structure.

Laporta expressed confidence in the club's upward trajectory, stating via the official club website:

"We are on the path to returning to sporting excellence. We have a team that has much more market value and is more economically sustainable."

He continued:

"We have reached the halfway point of the current mandate, and I can say, with full clarity, that a lot of work is being done and has been done, and it’s been done well, to turn around the adverse situation that we inherited."

Under Laporta's leadership, Barcelona have actively worked towards financial stability while reinforcing their position as a football powerhouse worldwide. His strategic measures have fostered economic resilience at the club, allowing the management to divert funds toward building a future-ready stadium and a competitive team.