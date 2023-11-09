Barcelona keeping tabs on ex-Premier League winger whose contract with current club expires in 2025 - Reports

According to reports, Spanish champions Barcelona are considering making a move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane. The German international will be a free agent in 2025, and is yet to commence talks with his club over a new contract.

Barcelona have faced significant financial problems in the last few years and have been forced to target free agents and cheap players in the market. However, the Blaugrana have done surprisingly well in the market, despite their limited resources as players are willing to take pay-cuts to join the prestigious club.

According to SPORT, the Spanish giants are keeping their eyes on Leroy Sane, who has been excellent since joining Bayern Munich from Manchester City. The 27-year-old winger has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 17 appearances this season, making him one of Bayern's most effective attackers.

Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso shares the same agent as Sane, and this has resulted in the Spanish side gaining insight into his situation, according to reports. The winger has only two years left on his contract at his club and is not in talks about a new contract.

Bayern Munich are hopeful of tying him down for a longer duration, but will be open to selling him if he does not agree to a new contract soon. Barcelona will look to move for the forward in the summer of 2024, when he will have only one year left on his contract.

The Spanish side have to find the best way to sign Sane within their financial constraints, so as not to fall foul of La Liga's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. The winger is also on the radar of rivals Real Madrid, who consider him a potential target.

Barcelona in need of new attackers

Goal-scoring has been a problem for Barcelona this season despite the presence of world-class striker Robert Lewandowski in their ranks. The Polish striker has missed a chunk of the season due to injury and the rest of the squad has failed to find the back of the net with regularity.

Ferran Torres is the only player, besides Lewandowski, to have scored five goals in La Liga and Champions League fixtures for Barca this season.

The Blaugrana sold Ousmane Dembele and Abde Ezzalzouli this summer, and sent Ansu Fati out on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion. They signed only one attacker, Joao Felix, in the summer, and he is their only natural left-sided forward.

If Barcelona manage to sign Leroy Sane, it would go a long way in fixing their attacking woes.