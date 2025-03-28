Barcelona learn extent of Dani Olmo injury after he picked up knock in Osasuna clash: Reports

Barcelona have been dealt a huge blow as star midfielder Dani Olmo is set to be out of action for three weeks. In an update released on the club's website, the Catalan giants confirmed that the 26-year-old suffered an injury to his adductor muscle in the LaLiga win over Osasuna on Thursday, March 27.

The statement read:

"Tests conducted on Friday morning have shown that Dani Olmo has suffered a myofascial injury to the adductor of his right leg. The recovery time will be approximately three weeks."

Olmo started in the side's 3-0 win over Osasuna and scored a penalty in the 21st minute to make it 2-0. However, soon after, the Spanish midfielder was taken off and was visibly distressed.

Both sides were unhappy with the scheduling of this fixture, which had to be moved from earlier this month after a Barcelona medical staff member passed away. Notably, Olmo had played twice over the last week, starting in both of Spain's Nations League clashes against the Netherlands. He was on the pitch for 84 minutes just four days prior to the Osasuna clash.

The summer signing from RB Leipzig has been a key presence in midfield for La Blaugrana this season. He has made 28 appearances across all competitions, collecting eight goals and five assists. In his time out, he could miss the vital clashes against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semis as well as the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund.

In Olmo's absence, Hansi Flick may opt to use Pedri in a more advanced role. His fellow La Masia product Fermin Lopez may also get some game time.

Barcelona star expresses frustration with scheduling of clash against Osasuna

Kounde hit out following the game. [Getty Images]

Barcelona star Jules Kounde launched a scathing attack against the scheduling of the side's clash against Osasuna. The French defender suggested that a lack of respect towards the clubs and the players was evident from the league.

He said (via Spanish outlet Marca):

“I’m angry about the date. It is not something normal. We have spoken many times about the calendar, we play too many games. I know there are people who don’t understand it. I consider myself lucky to live off our passion, but it’s a lack of respect and not only to the club."

La Blaugrana kicked off against Osasuna on Thursday night and will take the field again within 72 hours against Girona. They opted to rest Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski as a precaution.

Despite the troubles, Barcelona managed a comfortable 3-0 win over their bottom-half opposition. Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo scored in the first half and Lewandowski added one in the second half.

