Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta rips into Luis Rubiales for his 'unacceptable' behavior after Jenni Hermoso kiss-gate incident

Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta lashed out at Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales after he forcibly kissed Jennifer Hermoso after the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Iniesta posted a lengthy message on his Twitter account, expressing his sadness regarding the incident. Following FIFA's decision to suspend the Spanish FA president owing to his actions, the midfielder wrote:

"After what has happened this week, I would like to convey my sadness, as a person, as the father of three daughters, as a husband and as a footballer, in the face of the events that we are experiencing in our football and around the Spanish women's team.

"I believe that we cannot tolerate performances like the ones we have seen, which have tarnished a milestone as big as winning a World Cup. It's a shame that a beautiful story that many players have built over so many years has become dirty."

He added:

"Instead, we have had to put up with a president who has held on to his position, who has not admitted that his behavior has been unacceptable and that it is damaging the image of our country and our football around the world."

Rubiales stated publically that he wouldn't resign as president of the federation despite rumors claiming it was highly likely. For now, the Spanish FA has decided to launch an internal investigation into the matter.

"Instead it's overshadowed by assault"- Alex Morgan hits out at Luis Rubiales after Jennifer Hermoso assault claims

Luis Rubiales (via Getty Images)

USWNT star Alex Morgan joins a list of players expressing their support for Jennifer Hermoso following the incident with Luis Rubiales.

She wrote on Twitter:

"I'm disgusted by the public actions of Luis Rubiales. I stand by @Jennihermoso and the Spanish players. Winning a World Cup should be one of the best moments in these players' lives but instead it's overshadowed by assault, misogyny, and failures by the Spanish federation."

FIFA have also launched an investigation into Rubiales' conduct during the incident. He will stand suspended for 90 days from all FIFA-related activities as the international federation's disciplinary committee completes its investigation.