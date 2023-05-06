Barcelona legend claims Cristiano Ronaldo was 'tricked' into joining Al Nassr 

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo was tricked into joining Al Nassr with the money offered. He believes that the Portuguese is not enjoying life in Saudi Arabia and wants Lionel Messi to think before considering a move.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr earlier this season after his contract at Manchester United was terminated. He has scored 12 goals in as many matches and is trying to help his side win the league title.

Rivaldo was talking to AS when he claimed that players are getting fooled into moving to the Middle East with big-money offers. He named Ronaldo and said:

"I understand that sometimes the players are fooled by the big contract they sign in Saudi Arabia, but then life there is more closed and football is not always as easy as expected. So, you may be going through a phase of some disappointment and even reflection. If the money he is receiving makes up for the not so happy life he is living at the moment."

With Messi also linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, Rivaldo sent a warning to the former Barcelona star. He added:

"This happens to all players, and Messi himself will soon be able to witness it. It would be good for him and for football to see Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid to finish his career. Of course, the fans have to understand that they cannot demand the same from him as he did when he was 25 or 26 years old, but he can still help the club in more achievements."

Al Hilal are reportedly ready to offer €400 million per season to Lionel Messi to lure him to Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo linked with a move back to the Premier League

Newcastle United have been linked with an ambitious move for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Magpies are close to sealing a place in the UEFA Champions League next season and are ready to make big transfers to keep their place in the top 4.

Ronaldo was one of the names linked with the side, but Eddie Howe has ruled it out. He told the media via Sky Sports:

"A lot of the names aren't accurate. We need to recruit wisely. We want to discover them before they explode onto the world stage. We need to go underneath, find them young and develop them. I know the direction."

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy at Al Nassr and is trying to make his way back to Europe.

Poll : 0 votes