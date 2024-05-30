Barcelona legend Gerard Pique believes 'incredible' Real Madrid star will be a key player for England in the 2024 Euros

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique reckons Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham will be a key player for England at Euro 2024. Bellingham has been in stellar form for Real Madrid since his move from Borussia Dortmund last summer, scoring goals for fun.

The Englishman has so far scored 23 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 appearances across competitions for the Madrid giants.

In conversation with talkSPORT, Pique stated that England and France are among the favorites for the Euro 2024 title. While talking about England's chances, he added that Bellingham could be a key player under Gareth Southgate. He said (via HITC):

"I would say so, yeah, he's a great player. I think he had a great season at Real Madrid and his potential is incredible. He's very young and already has a lot of experience, so he can do very, very well."

England will travel to Germany for the international tournament with a star-studded squad involving the likes of Harry Kane, Bellingham, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, and Bukayo Saka. They have top defenders like Harry Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and John Stones in their ranks as well. Gareth Southgate is set to announce his final squad for the tournament on June 8.

The Three Lions are in Group C alongside Slovenia, Denmark, and Serbia. England finished Euro 2020 as the runner-ups and are one of the pre-tournament favorites this time around.

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham determined to win Euro 2024

Jude Bellingham has already won La Liga with Real Madrid and will compete in the UEFA Champions League final against former club Dortmund on June 1. The Englishman has also set his sights on winning the Euro 2024 with his country.

Bellingham recently said (via The Independent):

"For me the benchmark has always been winning trophies. Playing well and scoring goals for club and country. I want to win and that has always been my mindset from the very first day."

Bellingham was impressive for England during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Los Blancos star will now look to carry his club form to the national team's camp.