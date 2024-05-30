Barcelona legend Gerard Pique fires warning to INEOS over Erik ten Hag's Manchester United future

Barcelona icon Gerard Pique has urged Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to make a long-term decision concerning manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager has been tipped to get fired after a poor season that saw the Red Devils finish eighth in the league with a negative goal difference.

Pique, who briefly played for the Red Devils between 2005 and 2008, urged the club's directors to decide on Ten Hag's future based on a long-term strategy. The Spanish World Cup winner told talkSPORT:

"I think that the board of United really needs to understand what they want for the club in the next few years and really if they believe in Ten Hag or not. They need to make the decision."

"Well, it’s tough to say really [if he should leave or not] because it’s true that they won the cup. At the same time, it’s also true that they are not fighting for the Premier League which I think at some point, has to be one of the objectives of Manchester United."

Manchester United will have to make their decision about the direction they hope to move in soon to prevent a rushed transfer window. Erik ten Hag has won a trophy in each of his two seasons at the club - the Carabao Cup in the 2022-23 season and the FA Cup in the 2023-24 campaign.

Southgate refuses to engage with rumors about him replacing Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United

England manager Gareth Southgate has refused to entertain any questions about him possibly replacing Erik ten Hag as Manchester United boss. Southgate enjoys a close relationship with members of the INEOS team. The manager worked closely with Sir Dave Brailsford the director of sport and incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth at the FA.

The Three Lions coach, however, is focused on leading his squad to the European Championships in Germany this summer. Following England's friendly against Brazil in March, Southgate told Sky Sports:

"There are two things from my point of view. One is that I'm the England manager. I've got one job: to try to deliver a European Championship. The second thing is Manchester United have a manager. It's always completely disrespectful when there's any speculation about a manager that's in place."

The Three Lions are one of the favorites to lift the trophy in Germany this summer under the former Middlesbrough boss. Southgate's contract with the FA is set to expire in December and he could call time on his tenure as England boss after Euro 2024.