Barcelona legend Gerard Pique and new partner Clara Chia move into Shakira's first home in Spain - Reports

Gerard Pique has reportedly moved in with Clara Chia to Shakira's first home in Spain. Journalist Pepe del Real revealed that Chia and Pique now reside in a home that Shakira stayed in after moving to Barcelona in 2012 (via Hola).

The couple were first spotted together at a music festival in August of 2022. Rumors of their relationship emerged after the former Barcelona defender split up with the Colombian singer.

Del Real told El Programa de Ana Rosa, (via Hola):

"Shakira lived in that house in 2012 when she arrived in Barcelona. What’s more, the images of Shakira leaving the hospital, of her pregnant and arriving at the house were in that house, which is in the town of Cambrils."

He added:

"It’s quite secure, it’s not next to the sea but it does have a lot of privacy. It is an old Piqué house; I imagine he would have rented or used it on a weekend. It is not a new love nest, it is a house that he is going to use to go live or settle for summer with Clara Chia."

Pique was reported to have used his Avenida Pearson property for late-night parties during his relationship with Shakira, according to Hola,

"With bachelor-like manners" - Neighbors on Gerard Pique's late-night outings

Gerard Pique (via Getty Images)

Reports have recently surfaced about Gerard Pique's late-night parties on his property at Avenida Pearson during his relationship with Shakira (via Hola). As per Vanitatis, the lifestyle section from the Spanish media outlet El Confidencial, the former footballer threw extravagant parties in the mentioned house.

Shakira's awareness of the former Barcelona man's late-night outings remains in question. One of the Spaniard's neighbors said (via Hola):

"He appeared carefree, with bachelor-like manners, and he knew that someone could see him or, in worst-case scenarios, even take photographs, as there were not only many women but also numerous colleagues and friends."

Pique and Shakira ended their 11-year-long relationship last year. The former couple have two sons, Milan and Sasha.