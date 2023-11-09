Barcelona legend Gerard Pique set to break silence on Shakira as a program preview emerges

Anticipation will surge among fans who are yet to hear Barcelona legend Gerard Pique go into detail about how his long-term relationship with Colombian singer Shakira ended.

The television program "Joaquín, el novato" has promised to feature the former Spanish defender. Even though he has remained quiet about his private life, it is hinted that Pique will be willing to open up during the program.

A promotional clip shared on Instagram by Antena 3 captured the former Barcelona center-back having introspective conversations with host Joaquín. The host broached intimate topics, such as Pique's personal relationship, and the video below teased a moment where Joaquin asked (translated by Faro de Vigo):

"All stories have two versions. Why don't we know yours yet?"

However, the former defender's response was kept hidden from the audience in order to build suspense ahead of Thursday's airing.

In the public eye, Gerard Pique and Shakira's separation unfurled amidst sensational headlines. The high-profile duo, whose relationship spanned over a decade, parted ways amid infidelity allegations.

Shakira's musical retorts have been extremely pointed towards her former partner, painting the Barcelona legend's alleged infidelity in a stark, unflattering light. Notably, one lyric mockingly compared Pique's choice of a new partner to downgrading from "a Ferrari for a Twingo."

Gerard Pique discusses Barcelona's future and weighs in on his personal situation with Shakira

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique candidly opened up on RAC1's "El món" with Jordi Baste, delving into a series of topics from his personal life to the evolution of Barca under manager Xavi.

The former player expressed a disregard for the media storm that has enveloped his personal life following his breakup with Shakira, saying (via RAC1):

"If I had given importance to what they say about me now, I would be locked in an apartment or I would have thrown myself off the sixth floor. The only way to get out of all this alive is to ignore it. I can't go out every day to deny things that aren't real. I don't want to talk about it and I won't talk about it, but of everything that has happened, people don't know even 10 per cent of what happened."

Regarding the future of Barcelona football, Pique voiced resolute confidence in Xavi as the ideal candidate to navigate the team back to their renowned playing style. He said:

"As long as there are solutions, you have to be patient. Xavi is from the house, he has been there for many years, he has suckled the way he plays, and right now there is no one better to turn that around and play well again. I think that's the right thing to do."

Simultaneously, Gerard Pique is channeling his energy into the innovative Kings League project, which has rejuvenated seven-a-side football.