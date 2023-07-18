Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichkov makes bold claim on Lionel Messi with respect to 2026 FIFA World Cup

Former Barcelona forward and football legend Hristo Stoichkov believes Lionel Messi will play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Stoichkov, like Messi, is a Ballon d'Or winner. Now the two legends will also have the commonality of having played both for Barca and in the MLS.

Speaking about Messi's ambition in the coming years, Stoichkov said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"He will make it to the 2026 World Cup. The first objective is the Copa América, which will be played at his house, he is going to prepare… And when Messi sets out to do something, he fights for it. He wants to win. He wants to win the Cup, reach the playoffs and win. I prepared myself to be better every day, and he did the same."

Messi recently joined Inter Miami after the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on June 30. His move to the MLS is expected to help the game grow in the United States of America.

With the US set to hold several important and high-profile football tournaments in the coming years, Stoichkov believes Messi will be a part of the 2026 World Cup as well.

“The country will host the Club World Cup , the European Super Cup could be played here, the Concacaf Champions League final , the Gold Cup , the 2024 Copa América and the 2026 World Cup , which I think Messi will play: he defends the Cup title America and in the World Cup ”.

The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup will be held in unison by Mexico, Canada and the US. Messi, who helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, is the only player to have won two Golden Ball awards at the prestigious tournament.

Lionel Messi excited to join MLS side Inter Miami

After a good season at PSG, which ended with his team winning the league and Messi registering 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games, the Argentine winger decided to call time on his career in Europe.

He moves to the US to play in the MLS now, a country that is new to Messi and his family. Speaking about the chance to play at Inter Miami, Messi said:

"I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States," said Messi. "This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home."

Messi also reportedly had the chance to join the Saudi league but instead chose to make the move to the US.