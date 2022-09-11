Barcelona legend informs Joan Laporta that he will not renew current deal as MLS rumors surface: Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has told club president Joan Laporta that he will not be renewing his contract with the Catalan club. His current deal expires at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Despite the transfer window being closed, the Blaugarana have a lot of activity happening in terms of their finances. They need to accommodate high-profile new summer signings like Joules Kounde, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and more to their already-inflated wage bill.

Busquets, a bonafide legend for the Catalan club, has always been open to lowering his salary in a bid to help the team. However, the club president is looking to once again compromise the payment of his captain.

It is understood that the veteran midfielder is not planning to stay at the club once his contract expires in June 2023, meaning the current season will be his last.

The player and Laporta had a meeting a few weeks earlier regarding a contract extension. However, they haven't been able to reach a solution and haven't been in touch since.

Busquets has interest from the MLS and is looking to try his luck in the United States and pull the curtains on his career at Barcelona.

While the player's camp wanted a release clause in his contract to sign an extension, the club was not interested in including any such stipulation. A one-club-man, the 34-year-old has made 684 appearances for the Catalan club, tallying 18 goals and 43 assists.

Busquets' former midfield partners Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta also left the club once they reached a certain age.

Barcelona have identified Nico Gonzalez as a ready-made replacement for the legendary midfielder. Nico is currently on loan at Valencia as the club want him to get more first-team minutes in a bid to morph into a player ready to step into Busquets' shoes.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez opens up on Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid from Barcelona. The 2018 FIFA World Cup Winner had an underwhelming time at the Catalan club after joining in 2019. However, the player might return to the club after the end of his loan spell under current circumstances.

When asked about the France international, Xavi made it clear that it's an issue between Barcelona and Atletico and he has nothing to do with it. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"It's a question for Cholo [Diego Simeone], he made it clear that it's a club issue. I haven't talked about Griezmann, it's an Atlético-Barça issue, it's a club issue that I don't, I've dealt with it."

Griezmann, who was expected to be a talisman for Barcelona, bagged 35 goals and 17 assists in 102 games for the Catalans across competitions.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit