Barcelona legend Jordi Alba could miss Inter Miami unveiling as wife prepares to give birth to third child

Barcelona legend Jordi Alba has reportedly agreed to join Inter Miami. The MLS club are planning to unveil the Spaniard alongside Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets on July 16.

However, the full-back could miss the unveiling as his wife Romarey Ventura is preparing to give birth to their third child. Ventura recently took to social media to post in Spanish (via Daily Mail):

"I can't believe there are only days left to meet you. We are looking forward to you, baby."

Ventura has often posted images of her baby bump on social media as well. Hence, the newcomer in the Jordi Alba family could result in the player missing his Inter Miami unveiling.

The left-back brought an end to his illustrious Barcelona spell at the end of the last season. He made 459 appearances for the club, scoring 27 goals and providing 99 assists. Alba has been a free agent since mutually terminating his Barca contract.

Inter Miami-bound Jordi Alba had an emotional Barcelona farewell

Jordi Alba joined Barcelona in the summer of 2012 from Valencia. Since joining the Catalan club, Alba was a mainstay on the left flank. He was the architect of many classic Barca goals.

A Nou Camp legend, his farewell was an emotional affair. Alba paid tribute to his grandfather and the late Tito Vilanova in his speech, telling those in attendance (via Barca Universal):

“Hello everyone. It’s a special day for me, thanks for being here. You gave me the most beautiful moments of my career. Thanks to the socios, fans, and everyone.”

He added:

“I want to pay tribute to Tito Vilanova today. I remember very fondly my beginnings, at La Masía. I will always remember with pride being chosen to lay the first stone at the Ciutat Esportiva.”

Alba further said:

“I want to thank my grandfather. I miss him very much. I’ll never get over the fact that he didn’t see me make it to the Barça first team… I did it, grandfather.”

FC Barcelona fielded a super team for the better part of the last decade. Alba was an integral part of the side since joining the club. His name will forever be etched in the club's history.

