Barcelona legend makes interesting transfer claim about Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichkov has named Erling Haaland and David Alaba as the two ideal signings for the Camp Nou side this summer. The legendary striker believes the two players will make the side competitive again and boost their chances of winning a trophy.

Erling Haaland and David Alaba have been linked with Barcelona for a long time. Several others have also been linked with the Catalan side, but things are not financially good for the club right now.

Hristo Stoichkov believes Barcelona can manage to get Erling Haaland and David Alaba as the latter is a free agent. However, the Borussia Dortmund striker is likely to cost around £100 million this summer and has half a dozen clubs chasing him. The legendary Barcelona striker claims Haaland would be a better signing than Kylian Mbappe as he would suit their system more. He said:

“I think that with Barcelona’s system, Haaland can be more effective. But if the coach were Cruyff, I already can tell you that I would sign Mbappe first. He would play without a number nine and he would play with (Ousmane) Dembele and Mbappe and (Lionel) Messi organising.”

Speaking about the possibility of signing another star, the Hungarian striker pointed at David Alaba. The versatility of the Austrian appealed to the Barcelona legend, and he said:

“With two or three signings you can make a very competitive team. You need a left back because Alba is going to be killed, and I would sign Alaba because he can play you in three different positions and very well in all three.”

Barcelona transfer plans for 2021

According to a report in Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are planning a massive reshuffle of the squad. The report claims the club are looking to sell players and slash wages to get the players they want.

Moreover, the club needs to stabilize financially as reports suggest they are on the verge of bankruptcy with £1.1 billion of debt. They also have Lionel Messi’s issue to resolve as the Argentine’s contract is up at the end of the season. Barcelona are also reportedly on the verge of signing Eric Garcia from Manchester City on a free transfer.