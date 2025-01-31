Barcelona legend Romario ranks himself as better than Cristiano Ronaldo; makes stance clear when comparing himself to Lionel Messi

Barcelona legend Romario ranked himself above Cristiano Ronaldo while claiming he is as good as Lionel Messi. Both players are unarguably considered among the greatest legends in football.

Romario is often considered among the best footballers of all time before the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era. The Brazilian superstar is best remembered for his exceptional performance in the 1994 FIFA World Cup leading the Selecao to their first title in 24 years.

Romario's performance earned him the Golden Ball award in the 1994 World Cup aside from winning the Ballon d'Or in the same year. The legendary forward also made 65 appearances for Barcelona between 1993 and 1995, recording 39 goals and 15 assists across competitions. He has also played for PSV Eindhoven, Valencia, Fluminense, and Flamengo among other clubs.

Trending

In an interview with ge.globo on Instagram, Romario was asked to rank himself in comparison with a barrage of iconic players across generations. The list included legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, and Robert Lewandowski. It also featured some of his compatriots such as Ronaldinho, Kaka, and Ronaldo Nazario.

Romario ranked himself above all players including Cristiano Ronaldo but considered himself tied with Lionel Messi and Ronaldo Nazario. Here's how the conversation went (via Bolavip):

Romario or Cristiano Ronaldo? Romario.

Romario or Messi: Tie.

Despite being on the wrong side of their thirties, Ronaldo and Messi are still churning out incredible numbers for their respective clubs. The Portuguese talisman is keen on winning his first title with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr this season.

Meanwhile, Messi led Inter Miami to the 2024 Supporters' Shield in 2024 and was named the MLS MVP. He also won the 2024 Copa America with Argentina.

"He's more technically gifted" - When Romario made his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Ronaldo and Messi (L to R) - Source: Getty

In a 2019 interview with FOX Sports, Romario made his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi despite praising both legends for different reasons. The Brazilian superstar hailed Ronaldo as among the five greatest footballers in history but preferred Messi over him.

"I love Messi, he's great, but it must also be said Cristiano is among the five best players in history. If I had to choose one to play with, I would stay with Messi. He's more technically gifted, I'd rather see Leo than Cristiano," Romario said (via MARCA).

Despite preferring his arch-rival, Romario appreciated the Portuguese superstar's work ethic and added:

"He's a very focused guy with undeniable talent. It's necessary to celebrate him, he works to be the best. I think his evolution is a direct result of that work."

Ronaldo and Messi have been pitted against each other since their advent in the late 2000s. Their rivalry peaked between 2009 and 2018 when Messi plied his trade with Barcelona and Ronaldo was at Real Madrid. The two superstars have won 13 Ballons d'Or together with the Argentine superstar boasting eight and the Portuguese legend five.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback