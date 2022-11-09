Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o makes bizarre prediction for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar

Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o has predicted that Cameroon will lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy after beating Morocco in the final.

Cameroon are set to return to the prestigious tournament after failing to qualify for the 2018 edition in Russia. The Rigobert Song-coached side, who are currently ranked 35th in the world, have been drawn in Group G alongside favorites Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland.

B/R Football @brfootball Imagine if Cameroon wore their iconic sleeveless kit for this World Cup Imagine if Cameroon wore their iconic sleeveless kit for this World Cup 🇨🇲 https://t.co/aAgSqQC97i

Morocco, on the other hand, are set to take on last edition's runners-up Croatia, Belgium and Canada in Group F of the competition.

Speaking to ESPN (via the Daily Mail), Eto'o claimed that Cameroon will become the first African team to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy. He said:

"Africa has always had the potential to achieve a successful World Cup but we haven't always shown our best face. During the years, African teams have acquired more and more experience, and I think they're ready not only to participate in a World Cup but also to win it. Cameroon will win the World Cup final against Morocco."

Eto'o, who has represented the Indomitable Lions in four different editions of the tournament, also plotted both countries' routes to the final. He predicted that while Cameroon will beat England, Belgium and Senegal on their way to Lusail Stadium, Morocco will eliminate Spain, Portugal and France at the last-16, quarter-final and semi-final stages.

During a conversation with FIFA, Eto'o expressed his confidence at the prospect of Cameroon emerging victorious next month. He said:

"I don't see why we can't win. I believe that to win the World Cup you don't need to be monsters or aliens, you just need good preparation, a strong mentality, and a pinch of madness."

Eto'o stated that his country should attempt to draw inspiration from the 2010 UEFA Champions League-winning Inter Milan side. He added:

"I always take Inter as an example: no one at the start of 2009-10 thought we could win the Champions League, but [Jose] Mourinho did something crazy, with a group of men and warriors. I want the same thing as that for Cameroon as well."

Since the inception of the FIFA World Cup in 1930, no African team has made it past the quarter-finals. Only Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) have progressed from the last-16 stage.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup Get ready to see plenty of this in a couple of weeks 🤩 Get ready to see plenty of this in a couple of weeks 🤩🏆 https://t.co/PWtA0y2DhE

Neymar names five teams that can rival Brazil for 2022 FIFA World Cup crown

During a recent interview with Esquire, Brazil superstar Neymar highlighted England, France, Argentina, Germany and Belgium as his country's main rivals in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Selecao are considered one of the favorites to win the tournament in Qatar. Tite's side will be aiming to become the first non-European team to lift the prestigious trophy since their triumph in 2002.

The first-ever winter FIFA World Cup is set to kick off with the opener between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium on 20 November. The summit clash is scheduled to take place on 18 December.

