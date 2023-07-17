Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets explains why he joined Inter Miami

Sergio Busquets has indicated that his visit to Inter Miami CF last summer with Barcelona played a part in his decision to join the American outfit.

Miami officially announced Busquets' arrival via a statement on their club website on Monday, July 17. The veteran Spaniard joins on a free transfer after running down his contract with the Blaugrana last month.

Speaking to Inter Miami's media team for the first time, Busquets said:

“This is a special and exciting opportunity that I’m very excited to take. I’m looking forward to this next step in my career with Inter Miami.”

He added that he was impressed with his new club after featuring against them for Barcelona in a pre-season friendly last summer at the DRK PNV Stadium in Miami. Busquets played only the second half as the Catalans secured a thumping 6-0 win with six different players finding the back of the net.

“I was impressed by the Club when I came with Barcelona last year and now I’m happy and ready to represent the Club myself. I can’t wait to help bring the success that this ambitious Club strives for,” Busquets said.

The legendary holding midfielder arrives in the USA after 15 excellent seasons at the Spotify Camp Nou. Overall, he made 722 appearances for the Blaugrana, recording 18 goals and 45 assists. He won nine La Liga titles, seven Copas del Rey and three UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors.

Busquets, 35, has also made 143 appearances for Spain, lifting the 2010 FIFA World Cup and 2012 UEFA Euro with his national team.

"An honour, a dream, a source of pride" - Sergio Busquets on playing for Barcelona

Sergio Busquets announced back in May that he would be leaving Barcelona upon the expiry of his contract on June 30 this year. In a video, he issued his farewell message for the club, saying (as quoted by The Guardian):

“The time has come to announce that this will be my last season with Barça. It has been an unforgettable journey. I always dreamed of playing with this shirt and at this stadium and reality has exceeded all my dreams.

“I wouldn’t have believed it you if you had told me when I arrived as a youth player that I would play 15 seasons at the best club in the world and surpass 700 matches. It has been an honour, a dream, a source of pride and meant everything to defend and represent this badge for so many years. Although it has not been an easy decision I think the time has come.”

Busquets has notably been joined by fellow Barcelona legend Lionel Messi at Inter Miami CF. The duo will be expected to make their debut in the Herons' Major League Soccer (MLS) contest against Charlotte FC at home on August 21.