Barcelona legend snubs Lionel Messi and names Cristiano Ronaldo as most famous contact on his phone: Reports

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique snubbed Lionel Messi and named Cristiano Ronaldo as the most famous contact on his phone (according to Voces Criticas). Pique was asked about the topic in a recent live broadcast.

While everyone thought that Messi will be the answer as Pique shared the pitch with the Argentine 506 times during his career, the Spaniard chose to name Ronaldo instead.

Pique and Ronaldo were direct rivals during their time in Barcelona and Real Madrid. However, it is worth noting that the pair were teammates at Manchester United. They shared the pitch for only 15 matches.

However, he had a significant long-term bond with Lionel Messi, hence, many might have expected him to name the Argentine. That wasn't the case as Pique chose to name Cristiano Ronaldo as the most famous contact on his phone.

Lionel Messi's new club Inter Miami once picked Cristiano Ronaldo as the GOAT

Lionel Messi recently announced that he will be joining MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent. He will make the move upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract on June 30.

However, a new video has emerged on social media where Inter Miami commented on a post of Cristiano Ronaldo meeting NFL legend Tom Brady. The MLS club left two GOAT emojis as comments under the post.

Messi and Ronaldo are two of the greatest footballers of the modern era. Fans have often argued about who the better player between the duo is. However, they both have given fans countless memorable moments to enjoy.

Messi's move to Inter Miami, meanwhile, marks the end of both his and Ronaldo's time in European football. The Portuguese currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Both legends set the stage of European football fire with their performances for over 15 years. Hence, a new talisman will have to step up to fill the void. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are the most favorable candidates to do so.

