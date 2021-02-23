Barcelona linked with move for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak - Reports

Barcelona are believed to be interested in signing Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak in the summer. Isak is rumored to be a long-term target for Barcelona as they look to bolster their attack.

According to ESPN, Barcelona have been tracking Alexander Isak this season. The Swedish forward is currently enjoying an impressive season with La Real, having scored 12 goals in 20 games in La Liga.

Isak joined Real Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2019. He signed a five-year contract with the Spanish side, with a release clause of €70 million. Real Sociedad are reportedly working to increase the fee as a part of ongoing contract extension talks with Isak.

Barcelona have been eager to bolster their attack in recent months. The club were linked with moves for the likes of Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero in the summer transfer window. Rumours claim Ronald Koeman prefers a move for young Alexander Isak and views him as a long-term solution for Barcelona's attacking problems.

Barcelona were unable to replace Luis Suarez, who left the club last summer to join arch-rivals Atletico Madrid. The club could also be set to lose Lionel Messi, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The Catalan giants signed Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, and Philippe Coutinho in the hope that they would be able to replace the likes of Neymar and Luis Suarez.

Griezmann, Dembele and Coutinho have failed to fully settle at Barcelona, and have struggled to rediscover the form that made Barcelona sign them. The club will now look to sign more attacking talent in the summer, and have identified Isak as one of their top targets.

Barcelona have intensified their scouting on La Real forward Alexander Isak (21), because they're aware that one of the priorities of the future President of the club will be the signing of a striker. Barça also follow Darwin Nuñez (21) of Benfica. [espn] pic.twitter.com/J2yvIehAcx — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 22, 2021

Barcelona could face competition for signature of Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak in action for Real Sociedad

Advertisement

Barcelona have been linked with big-money moves for the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in recent months. But with the club facing a debt of €1.2 billion, it seems unlikely the Catalans will be able to fund deals for the young stars.

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Alexander Isak in the summer but could face competition from Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga giants inserted a buy-back clause worth €30 million in Isak's contract when they sold the Swede to Real Sociedad in 2019.

Barcelona have, according to ESPN, stepped up their interest in Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. — TeamRumorsTransfersNews24/7Talk ⚽ 📰 (@rumorstransfers) February 22, 2021

Dortmund will reportedly return for the striker if they sell Erling Haaland, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.