Barcelona and Lionel Messi begin contract negotiations - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly begun negotiations with Lionel Messi over a potential contract extension. The Argentine's current contract with the Catalan giants is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Barca Blaugranes, negotiations over Lionel Messi's contract renewal have taken place between Barcelona president Joan Laporta and the player's father Jorge Messi.

Lionel Messi was desperate to leave Barcelona last summer following a disappointing 2019-20 campaign. He had a number of public spats with the Blaugrana board and was left infuriated when the club decided to sell Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid.

Messi was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, but any exit from Barcelona was ruled out due to his mammoth €700 million release clause. He was, therefore, forced to stay at Camp Nou for one more year until the expiry of his current contract.

Despite enduring a dismal start to the La Liga campaign, Barcelona have shown signs of progress under Ronald Koeman.

Lionel Messi has played a key role in Barcelona's revival. He has scored 37 goals in 46 appearances for the club in all competitions this season. He has also formed a formidable partnership in attack with Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has also guided a number of youngsters in Barcelona's squad, including Riqui Puig, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele and Pedri.

Lionel Messi's close relationship with newly elected club president Joan Laporta and Barcelona's progression under Ronald Koeman has led many to believe that the Argentine will sign a contract extension with the club.

Lionel Messi likely to finish his career at Barcelona if he signs a contract extension with the club

Keeping Lionel Messi at Camp Nou could be Barcelona's most important transfer move this summer.

If the 33-year-old signs a contract extension with the Catalan giants, he will likely finish his playing career at the club.

Ronald Koeman will be hoping that Lionel Messi commits his future to the club as the Dutchman looks to build a team that will challenge for silverware in the near future.