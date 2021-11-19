Barcelona and Liverpool set to battle it out for Premier League star: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set to join Liverpool in the race to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore. Both Liverpool and Barcelona are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements in January.

According to 90min, Wolves are open to the prospect of selling Adama Traore in January. The former La Masia youth product is believed to be keen to join one of Europe's elite clubs in the near future.

Liverpool have had a long-standing interest in Adam Traore and reportedly tried to sign the Spaniard this summer. The Reds are preparing themselves for the departure of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in January as the duo join their respective international teams for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool were linked with a host of forwards this summer including Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri and Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak. The Reds were plotting a move for Wolves winger Adama Traore but the deal failed to materialize. Liverpool are believed to be ready to resume their pursuit of the 25-year-old in January.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are suffering from an injury crisis in attack. French winger Ousmane Dembele made his long-awaited return to football after five months prior to the international break. But he suffered a hamstring injury which is set to keep him out of action for a couple of weeks.

Spanish sensation Ansu Fati missed the majority of the 2020-21 season after suffering a serious knee injury. The youngster made his return to football at the start of the season and scored four goals in eight appearances in all competitions for Barcelona. However, he suffered yet another injury in the first-half of Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Celta Vigo a fortnight ago.

Liverpool and Barcelona will therefore look to sign Adama Traore to boost their attacking options. The winger has shown glimpses of his ability during his time with Wolves in the Premier League. The 25-year-old's lack of productivity and efficiency could be a source of concern for Liverpool and Barcelona.

Traore possesses immense speed, dribbling, crossing ability, and strength. However, he has managed to score just ten goals and provide eighteen assists in 143 appearances for Wolves in all competitions.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Liverpool transfer round-up: Barcelona eye Adama Traore, Man Utd told to hijack Reds deal Liverpool transfer round-up: Barcelona eye Adama Traore, Man Utd told to hijack Reds dealmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/exQLRK8WQV

Liverpool are likely to beat Barcelona in the race to sign Adama Traore

Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Barcelona's dire financial situation could see them lose out to Liverpool in the race to sign Adama Traore from Wolves. Wolves will reportedly command a fee in the region of €50 million for the fleet-footed winger.

Liverpool could offer a player-plus cash deal to Wolves which would see the Reds offer either Divock Origi or Takumi Minamino in exchange for Adama Traore.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup FC Barcelona have been linked with January moves for 👇



- Adama Traore

- Karim Adeyemi

- Christian Pulisic

- Raheem Sterling



If they could only sign one, who should it be? 🤔 FC Barcelona have been linked with January moves for 👇- Adama Traore - Karim Adeyemi- Christian Pulisic - Raheem SterlingIf they could only sign one, who should it be? 🤔 https://t.co/WgQ3fNNWs6

New Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is reportedly keen to sign two or three new players in January and has prioritized the signing of a forward. Barcelona could switch their focus to Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette or Manchester United's Edinson Cavani if they are unable to sign Adama Traore.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lacazette and Cavani have less than eight months left on their current contracts with Arsenal and Manchester United respectively. They could be available for a cut-price fee in January.

Edited by Diptanil Roy