Barcelona loanee Samuel Umtiti leaves pitch in tears after vile racist abuse in Lecce vs Lazio clash

Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti was subjected to horrific racist abuse during Lecce's 2-1 win over Lazio on Wednesday (January 4).

Lecce climbed to 12th position in the 2022-23 Serie A standings with a statement victory against Maurizio Sarri's side at the Stadio Via del Mare. After Ciro Immobile opened the scoring in the first half, Gabriel Strefezza and Lorenzo Colombo netted a goal apiece after the break to help their side register a comeback win over the Biancocelesti.

However, the contest was marred by a section of Lazio's traveling support racially abusing Lecce pair Umtiti and Lameck Banda. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner left the pitch at the end of the match in tears due to the vile abuse as the home crowd chanted his name.

After the conclusion of the game, Lecce posted on Twitter:

"Racist chants have been overwhelmed by songs of encouragement! All the Lecce fans started shouting one name: Umtiti."

During a post-match interaction, Lecce president Saverio Sticchi Damiani asserted that Umtiti asked for the game to eventually resume after it was halted due to the chanting from the away fans. He said:

"I hugged Samuel, as I do with all his Lecce teammates. After each match, regardless of the result, I always want to greet the boys and the staff. When the referee stopped the game, waiting for the announcer to call for an end to the racist chants, Umtiti asked for the game to resume because he wanted to respond to the insults he received on the pitch. He reacted like a true champion."

Umtiti, 29, joined the Salentini from Barcelona on a season-long loan deal earlier this summer. Since arriving at the Serie A outfit, he has featured in 423 minutes of action, spread across six appearances.

A left-footed centre-back blessed with power and tackling, the France international has helped Barcelona lift seven trophies so far. He has featured in 133 matches for the Catalan giants till date, scoring twice.

