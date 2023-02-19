Barcelona lodge enquiry over potential move to sign ex-Real Madrid winger: Reports

According to Spanish sports news daily AS, Barcelona have contacted former Real Madrid player Takefusa Kubo's agents for a potential move. Kubo, who currently plays for La Liga side Real Sociedad, came up through the Catalan club's youth ranks.

The Japanese winger has been in impressive form for La Real this season. The 21-year-old has scored four goals and provided six assists for Sociedad this season and has helped the Basque club claim the third spot in the La Liga table.

While the Blaugrana are interested, Real Madrid still own 50 percent rights of the player. Hence, Sociedad might ask for a higher fee to make a profit.

Barcelona are looking to add options to their attack. Ousmane Dembele, despite his great form, remains injury prone. Raphinha is certainly gaining confidence and has proved his worth. But Xavi's side lack good back-up options. The likes of Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati have been far from impressive.

Bringing in a rejuvenated Kubo, who is already well-educated about the club's playing style, might turn out to be a smart move by the Catalan giants.

Real Madrid continue to hunt Barcelona in the La Liga title race

Barcelona's eight-point lead at the top of the La Liga table hasn't deterred Real Madrid from making an effort to regain lost ground. The 4-1 win against Elche on midweek signaled Carlo Ancelotti's team's intent on keeping their status as the Spanish champions.

Los Blancos will take on Osasuna later tonight in a crucial away league clash. Ahead of the game, Ancelotti said (via the club's official website):

“We'll have to show good commitment, attitude and desire to win it. It's a crucial period of the season. Theeteam is in good shape and will fight hard tomorrow."

He further added that the team aims to cut the gap down on Barca.

“Our aim is to cut the gap to Barcelona. We have a hectic schedule, loaded with big games. Every game can improve or worsen the situation. That's just football. You can go from good to bad very quickly. When you're in a good dynamic, you have to do all you can to keep it going. I'm focused on preparing properly for the games, I'm the coach and I'm concentrating on the match."

The defending champions currently have 48 points on the board from 21 league matches. Barca have played the same number of matches but are eight points ahead.

