Barcelona could look to re-sign academy product - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Borussia Dortmund right-back Mateu Morey.

Morey spent four years at Barcelona's famed La Masia youth academy before making the move to Dortmund in 2019 in search of regular playing time.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are looking to sign a backup for Sergino Dest this summer. The Catalans believe Morey could be the perfect understudy to the American right-back next season.

Mateu Morey began his youth career with Mallorca before making the move to Barcelona in 2015. He later joined Borussia Dortmund II in 2019. Moreu was promoted to the first-team at Dortmund last season and made five appearances for the club.

The 21-year-old has become a regular starter with the German giants this season and has gone on to make 26 appearances in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund.

His development at Signal Iduna Park has caught the eye of Barcelona, who are in the market for a new full-back this summer. The Blaugrana have been forced to play Sergi Roberto at right-back in the absence of Sergino Dest.

Roberto's future at Barcelona has come under question in recent weeks, which has forced the club to explore options for a back-up right-back role.

Dortmund's current financial situation could force the club into selling a number of its star players. The German giants, like a number of Europe's top clubs, have suffered from a lack of fans due to lockdown restrictions in Germany.

Borussia Dortmund look set to miss out on Champions League football next season, which could have a massive impact on the club's finances. This could therefore lead to sales of the likes of Mateu Morey.

Mateu Morey: "I am very happy here in Dortmund, playing and taking advantage of the opportunities that the club gives me. If I had stayed there (in Barcelona), I don't know what would have happened. I'm happy where I am and I don't regret anything." [Marca] #BVB pic.twitter.com/JMQtCLJsfD — BVB Buzz (@BVBBuzz) March 9, 2021

Barcelona will look to sign young talents like Mateu Morey this summer

Barcelona have also been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The club are reportedly facing a debt in the region of €1.2 billion which is likely to affect their performance in the transfer market this summer.

Mateu Morey (Borussia Dortmund): "It was me who decided not to renew with Barcelona. I believed that Borussia Dortmund was the best option to grow for me, but I am where I am thanks to Barça." [cadena ser] pic.twitter.com/5URfipcvBF — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 7, 2020

The Catalans will therefore look to sign young talents like Mateu Morey and Eric Garcia, who were products of Barcelona's youth system, and still have dreams of playing for Barcelona at the highest level.