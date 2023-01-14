Barcelona looking to sue La Liga for salary restrictions - Reports 

Barcelona are looking to sue La Liga for not letting them increase the club's salary cap by 15%, according to EFE. La Liga recently signed a CVC agreement with the clubs.

The deal, worth €2.1 million, will allow the teams to spend 70% of the sum on infrastructures, 15% on paying off debts, and 15% to increase their wage cap.

The Catalan club are already 100% over their wage limit for the 2023-24 season. Hence, any increase to their limit would have been a massive boost for them.

The Blaugranas, however, refused to sign the CVC agreement. Real Madrid, Ibiza, and Athletic Bilbao are the other clubs who didn't sign the agreement.

Barcelona have been denied the chance to increase their wage cap as a result. The Catalan club believes they are on an unfair playing ground at the moment. Joan Laporta and other members of the club's board are looking to lodge a legal complaint against La Liga.

However, according to MARCA, La Liga are not worried about the Catalan club's claims. The club have already had a plea dismissed by the Spanish Football Federation.

La Liga officials further believe that the Blaugranas have an unfair advantage over their opponents as they used financial levers to sign new players. The Catalan giants sold broadcasting and merchandising rights to buy players in the transfer market. The value of the squad has increased by 100% already.

Barcelona sporting director provided update on Memphis Depay's future

Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay has been strongly linked with a move to Atletico Madrid. Los Rojiblancos are looking for a player to replace loaned out Joao Felix.

The club's sporting director Matheu Alemany recently provided an update on Depay's future. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We’ll see. We have to take into account the calendar, the competitions are demanding, Memphis is a high-quality player. Without Robert and Ferran for the next two games, we will take him into account for any movement.”

Depay has found it hard to get regular game-time under Xavi this season. The Dutchman was also out for an extensive period due to injury.

The former Manchester United star has made only four appearances this season. A move to Atleti might be suitable for his career at this point in time.

