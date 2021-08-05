Barcelona lose key midfielder to injury - Reports

Barcelona fell to a shocking 2-1 defeat to FC Salzburg during their recent pre-season clash with the Austrian-based club. However, that isn't the only worrying development from the encounter.

According to reports, the Blaugrana also lost key midfielder Frenkie de Jong to an injury during the game. Barcelona have confirmed that the Dutchman suffered an injury to the inner calf of his right leg.

The club's medical team is yet to provide any official recovery date. The midfielder's availability is said to depend on the evolution of his recuperation. There are just a few days left before the upcoming season and it remains to be seen if Frenkie de Jong will return for the opening fixture.

The Dutchman was named in the starting lineup for the clash with Salzburg yesterday. He spent 83 minutes on the pitch before he was replaced by Rey Manaj. Barca went on to lose the game 2-1, with Martin Braithwaite scoring their only goal of the night.

The Dutchman has been a reliable figure in Barcelona's midfield setup.

How will Barcelona cope without Frenkie de Jong?

Frenkie de Jong's injury has come as a big blow to Barcelona. The Blaugrana will kick off their La Liga campaign on August 13. Unless the Dutchman is able to return before then, Ronald Koeman will have a big hole to fill in the middle of the park.

The midfielder has been a crucial component of Barca's midfield since arriving at the club in the summer of 2019. He put up outstanding numbers for the Catalan giants last season, recording seven goals and eight assists in 51 appearances across all competitions.

Luckily for Koeman, Philippe Coutinho is nearing a return from his long-term knee injury. The Brazilian is expected to be fit before the new season kicks off. He has already started training with the group and could help solve the team's problems in midfield.

Barca also have the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Ilaix Moriba, Riqui Puig and Nico Gonzalez as alternative options to partner Sergio Busquets and Pedri in the center. It remains to be seen how things will pan out following Frenkie de Jong's injury.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar