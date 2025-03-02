Barcelona have made decision to part ways with 28-year-old star in the summer transfer window: Reports

Barcelona have decided against keeping defender Andreas Christensen at the club beyond this summer, as per reports from Fichajes.net. The Spanish giants are unhappy with the injury situation of the Denmark international, who is set for another spell on the sidelines.

Ad

Christensen has spent most of this season on the sudelines due to injury, making just one appearance, as a substitute, since the start of the season. The 28-year-old entered into the pitch in the second half during his side's LaLiga opener against Valencia and has been out of action since then.

Fichajes.net reports that the former Chelsea man is considered expendable by his club, and they are now prepared to cash in on him come the summer. The sale of Christensen will serve as a good cash injection for Barcelona, seeing as they got him in on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

Ad

Trending

Christensen injured his Achilles at the start of the season before suffering another injury as he prepared to make his comeback in January. The defender was considered for a move away from the club in the winter transfer window, but his injury scuppered any hopes of a deal materialising.

Barcelona are well-stocked at centre-back, with Ronald Araujo and Pau Cubarsi both renewing their contracts this season. The duo of Inigo Martinez and Eric Garcia also feature in the position, leaving Christensen as the fifth choice in the current pecking order.

Ad

Christensen had interest from England in January, and at 28, is entering into the peak of his powers as a central defender. He is expected to be out until the end of the March international break with a new calf problem, and may play a part in Hansi Flick's side until the end of the season.

Barcelona set to offer new contract to red-hot star: Reports

Barcelona are set to offer a new contract to star forward Raphinha as a reward for his fine form this season, as per Mundo Deportivo. The Brazil international has been one of the shining lights for La Blaugrana this term, helping his side challenge on multiple fronts.

Ad

Raphinha has scored 24 goals and provided 16 assists across all competitions this season, and is contracted to the Spanish giants until 2027. His current contract with the club includes a €1 billion release clause, as has become standard practice at the club.

Barcelona will offer Raphinha a new five-year deal with a much lower release clause, as he has shown a willingness to remain at the club. The former Leeds United man turned down offers to move elsewhere last summer, opting to remain at the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback