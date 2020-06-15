Barcelona make special arrangements to pay tribute to COVID-19 victims

Barcelona will pay tribute to the victims of COVID-19 at Camp Nou before their match against Leganes, it has been reported.

Football in Spain came back to action this week, and this will be Barcelona's first fixture at Camp Nou in three months.

Barcelona's heartfelt tribute will be dedicated to those who lost their lives fighting coronavirus, their families and the people who are fighting it currently.

An orchestra performance has been arranged by the club for this very reason. Nine cellists of the Orquestra del Gran Teatre del Liceu will have their performance broadcasted before the Barcelona-Leganes match. Barcelona players will also wear a black armband as a sign of mourning.

Liceu musicians to play ‘Cant dels ocells’ on Camp Nou return in tribute to the victims of Covid-19 ahead of #BarçaLeganés. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 15, 2020

The cellists will perform the song El Cant dels Ocells which will be broadcasted during the minute's silence that will be kept by the players.

It has also been confirmed that CUPRA, one of the club's sponsors, have organized an initiative. They have asked fans to send photos encouraging players. As Camp Nou is going to be empty for the foreseeable future, this gesture is seen a way to boost moral.

And the Catalans will require every little positive gesture. They are locked in a title battle with arch-rivals Real Madrid for the league title.

Barcelona faced Mallorca last week. They beat them comprehensively, scoring 4 goals and conceding none. Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi scored the goals for the winners.

Jordi Alba scores Barcelona's third vs. Mallorca.



Lionel Messi returns to La Liga with two assists ✨ pic.twitter.com/EgZq45TkvE — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 13, 2020

It is of paramount importance that the Catalans keep their talisman Messi fit. Having had some injury issues during the start of the season, the Argentine genius has been in his usual destructive form ever since he returned. In 32 appearances for Barcelona this season in all competitions, Messi has scored 25 goals and provided 18 assists.

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona

However, Barcelona manager Quique Setien must be wary of managing the 32-year old's gametime. With attackers like Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann in the squad, as well Braithwaite to call upon, Setien is not short of options. Resting Messi for certain games should certainly be something he should consider.

The only player out of the Leganes fixture due to injury is Ousmane Dembele. The 23-year old winger has missed more than 80 games due to injury during his spell at Barcelona; approximately two seasons worth of games. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away. Liverpool, Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain have all been mooted as destinations.

Left-back Jordi Alba will miss the Leganes game due to suspension. Alba has been everpresent for Barcelona this season. In his absence, it is expected that young Junior Firpo will take his place.